Insider Buying: GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) Insider Purchases 25,600 Shares of Stock

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 25,600 shares of GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.98 per share, with a total value of C$50,723.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,758,200 shares in the company, valued at C$29,241,897.48.

The K2 Principal Fund L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 34,300 shares of GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.14.

GTT stock opened at C$2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$264.17 million and a PE ratio of -27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.58. GT Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$2.25.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GT Gold Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

