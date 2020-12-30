Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $42,757.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $429.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $437.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.