Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $42,757.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $429.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $437.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.
