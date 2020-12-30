Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Robert Coffin Sells 220,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,719,000. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,052,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 475,308 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

