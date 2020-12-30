Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Insider Brian S. Young Sells 6,741 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $117.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 1.13. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 3.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after purchasing an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 911,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Novanta by 35.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 153,336 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Novanta by 6.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 475,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

