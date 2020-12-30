Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Major Shareholder Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WK stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $93.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,051,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 291,350 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,169,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Workiva by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 213,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

