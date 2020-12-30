Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel Sells 21,442 Shares

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ellen Syburg Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 20,773 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $385,754.61.

On Monday, November 16th, Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of Waterstone Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $359,668.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSBF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waterstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 564.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

