Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 8,750 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $1,225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,519,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,920,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00.

Medpace stock opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

