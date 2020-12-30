Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $536,060.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $536,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,519,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,750 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $1,225,350.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,260 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,656,732.60.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00.

Medpace stock opened at $137.87 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day moving average is $117.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

