Analysts Set BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Price Target at $57.80

Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

BEAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT stock opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 153.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $9,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 177,654 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,941,000 after buying an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.7% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 225,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.