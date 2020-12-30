Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

IDRSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Idorsia alerts:

Shares of Idorsia stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. Idorsia has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.