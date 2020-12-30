Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 132,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

