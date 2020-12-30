SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $6,375,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

