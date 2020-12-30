GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) Sets New 12-Month High at $999.00

GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 999 ($13.05) and last traded at GBX 964.33 ($12.60), with a volume of 11352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 927 ($12.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 868.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 769.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85.

Get GB Group plc (GBG.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.99. GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 25.42%.

In related news, insider David John Wilson purchased 20,979 shares of GB Group plc (GBG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, for a total transaction of £183,356.46 ($239,556.39).

GB Group plc (GBG.L) Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group plc (GBG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group plc (GBG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.