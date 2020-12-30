Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.23. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 31,450 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on JOY. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$18.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

