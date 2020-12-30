Paloma Partners Management Co Has $56,000 Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,614 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 353,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRC. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.89 million. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

