Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Exterran were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Exterran by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the third quarter worth about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the third quarter worth $64,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market cap of $136.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

