Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $401,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in News by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,903,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,242,000 after purchasing an additional 426,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in News by 623.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 504,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 434,631 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in News by 33.8% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 495,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 125,340 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWS stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. News Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

