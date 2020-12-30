Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,644 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Amcor worth $16,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.