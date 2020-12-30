Gary Ingenito Sells 3,668 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $12,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,597.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CPRX opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
