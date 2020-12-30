Gary Ingenito Sells 3,668 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $12,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,597.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPRX opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

