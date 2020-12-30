Ellen T. Albrecht Sells 30,000 Shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Treasurer Ellen T. Albrecht sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $343,803.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fuel Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Fuel Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

