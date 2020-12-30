Analysts Expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to post ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of PolyPid from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPD opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32.

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

