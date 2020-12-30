Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Several research firms have commented on GLAD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

GLAD stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.52. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 434,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.8% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 244,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.