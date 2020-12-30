Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.95

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 9540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 687,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III by 57.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,220,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

