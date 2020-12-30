Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 84,834 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

