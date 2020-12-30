Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,629 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $122,562,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NIKE by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 886,199 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,170 shares of company stock worth $71,786,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. 140166 raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

NIKE stock opened at $141.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.