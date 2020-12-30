Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $325,000 in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Get VanEck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.