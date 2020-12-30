Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total value of $37,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $53,050,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,149,160 shares of company stock valued at $229,183,131. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $214.00 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $243.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 345.16 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.66.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

