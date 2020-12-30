Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,346,399. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $228.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.36 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

