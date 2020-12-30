Strs Ohio Sells 7,200 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $55.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

