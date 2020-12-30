Strs Ohio Invests $389,000 in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 985,681 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,590,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,475,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 247.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 35.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 520,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $423,139.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $435,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $5,128,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

