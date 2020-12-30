Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 237.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

