Strs Ohio Acquires 2,800 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,578,346 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 795,391 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after buying an additional 358,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $6,197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189,468 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

