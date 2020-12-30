Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.27. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

