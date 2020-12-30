Strs Ohio Has $368,000 Stock Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in nLIGHT by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $274,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,662 shares of company stock worth $4,518,459. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

