Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 23,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $527,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $41,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,522. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

