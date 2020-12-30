American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 690,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $311,407.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 311,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,556. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

