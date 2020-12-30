Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG Acquires 185,000 Shares

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,959,020.

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) stock opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Bling Capital Corp.

