Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) Insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG Acquires 185,000 Shares

Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) (CVE:KGC) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,959,020.
Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) stock opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.69 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Kestrel Gold Inc. (KGC.V) Company Profile
