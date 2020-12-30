Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) Sells 18,830 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 701,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

On Friday, December 18th, Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 6,208 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $18,810.24.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.61. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 407,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 227,052 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 652,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.