Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells 1,362 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 1,362 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $17,501.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.
