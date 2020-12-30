Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells 1,362 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 1,362 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $17,501.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 905.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 420,958 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

