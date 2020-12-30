Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249,263 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $202,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $5,622,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 393.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 22,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 318.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 327.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 322.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,810 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

