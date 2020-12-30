Sei Investments Co. Sells 68,376 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 61.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 312.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

