Sei Investments Co. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HHR. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares during the period.

HHR opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.02 by $5.62. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter.

HHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

