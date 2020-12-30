Sei Investments Co. Acquires 2,096 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.22. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

