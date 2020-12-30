Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 146.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.70.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

