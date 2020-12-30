Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 75,927 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. 140166 upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

