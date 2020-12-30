Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $992.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,006.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $997.51. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

