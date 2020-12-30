Sei Investments Co. Sells 87,379 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87,379 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of SLM worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SLM by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 81.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $75,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $88,000.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

