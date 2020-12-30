Sei Investments Co. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of AMPH opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.05 million, a P/E ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 0.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

