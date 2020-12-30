Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,617 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

In related news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HRC opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.