Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 7,610 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,204,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in NCR by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after buying an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NCR by 2,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,068,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NCR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $38.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

